FY2021 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

