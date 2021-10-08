Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.21. 107,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,979. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.27. Futu has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.50.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, analysts predict that Futu will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.