Fundamental Research Lowers Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$14.38

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$14.40 to C$14.38 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of AI opened at C$14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 102.99 and a quick ratio of 102.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a market cap of C$607.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.12. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.49.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.15 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.