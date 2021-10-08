Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,505 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,505 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

