Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,340 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

CNTY stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $430.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 3.16.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

