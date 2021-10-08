Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of GrowGeneration worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 37.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,279.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $2,615,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of GRWG opened at $24.21 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

