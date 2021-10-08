Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.86.

PH stock opened at $289.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

