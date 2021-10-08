Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 44,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,913,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

