Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

LON FRES opened at GBX 807.60 ($10.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 816.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,471.17. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

