Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDP stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

