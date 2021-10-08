Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $353.13 million and $8.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

