Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,024,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FORW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.33.
Forwardly Company Profile
