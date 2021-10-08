Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,024,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

