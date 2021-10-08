Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.40.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

