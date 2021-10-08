Fort L.P. Sells 269 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.27. 17,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,851. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

