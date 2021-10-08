Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $200.35. 481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,182. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.