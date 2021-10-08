Fmr LLC Trims Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,211,648 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.93% of Global Payments worth $1,060,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

