Fmr LLC Sells 4,800,229 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,934,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800,229 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $951,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

