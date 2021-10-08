Fmr LLC Purchases 75,772 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Stryker worth $1,217,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $265.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.