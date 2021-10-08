Fmr LLC Has $887.05 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,619 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.54% of The Progressive worth $887,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,769,000 after acquiring an additional 679,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 11.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,318,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,528,000 after acquiring an additional 647,242 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $91.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.