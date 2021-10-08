Fmr LLC Has $1.14 Billion Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,213,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,925,498 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,142,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

