Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320,474 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,031,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $172.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

