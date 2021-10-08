FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 97,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 205,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 27.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period.

