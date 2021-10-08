Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.96.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $284.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

