Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,897 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21,054.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FFC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.47. 536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

