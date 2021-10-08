Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,022. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

