First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ MCEF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 14,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter.

