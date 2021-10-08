First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
NASDAQ MCEF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 14,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $23.21.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.