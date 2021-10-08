First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.71. 30,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,861. The firm has a market cap of $199.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

