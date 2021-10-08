First City Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 590,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. The firm has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

