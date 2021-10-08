First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,757,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,024,000 after acquiring an additional 145,339 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 708,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 134,496 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 463,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,652,670. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.