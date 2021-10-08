First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.35. 371,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. The company has a market cap of $509.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.