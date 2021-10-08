First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

