Financial Survey: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Project Angel Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 5.08 $4.16 million $0.17 28.65 Project Angel Parent $199.34 million 8.89 $9.15 million N/A N/A

Project Angel Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith Micro Software and Project Angel Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 Project Angel Parent 0 4 6 0 2.60

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus price target of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 98.15%. Project Angel Parent has a consensus price target of $30.94, suggesting a potential upside of 40.53%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Project Angel Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Project Angel Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -14.69% -0.36% -0.31% Project Angel Parent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Project Angel Parent beats Smith Micro Software on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

