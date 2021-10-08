Financial Survey: NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeoMagic and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.28%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and VIA optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.04 -$4.13 million N/A N/A

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIA optronics.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A VIA optronics -4.62% -10.89% -5.32%

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

