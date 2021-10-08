Financial Survey: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & ironSource (NYSE:IS)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and ironSource (NYSE:IS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and ironSource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 4.98 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -19.87 ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

ironSource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30% ironSource N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 8X8 and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 6 0 2.38 ironSource 0 1 8 0 2.89

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.65%. ironSource has a consensus target price of $11.76, suggesting a potential upside of 10.90%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than ironSource.

Summary

ironSource beats 8X8 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

