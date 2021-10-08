Financial Analysis: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) versus IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get IBEX alerts:

This table compares IBEX and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 0.64% 30.31% 8.39% SciPlay 3.50% 4.74% 3.63%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IBEX and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 3 0 3.00 SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17

IBEX currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.81%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $19.46, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than SciPlay.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBEX and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.71 $2.85 million $1.28 13.37 SciPlay $582.20 million 4.35 $20.90 million $0.86 23.02

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IBEX has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats SciPlay on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.