Financial Analysis: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) & Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invesco and Fifth Street Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.15 billion 1.90 $761.60 million $1.93 13.15 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Invesco pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invesco and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 2 3 4 0 2.22 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invesco presently has a consensus price target of $27.06, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 19.60% 13.73% 4.25% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invesco beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

