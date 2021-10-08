Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 179 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

