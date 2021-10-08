Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 795 Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $51.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

