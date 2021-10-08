Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.