Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $306,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $153.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $154.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

