Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52.

