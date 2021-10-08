Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $623.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $667.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.81 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.