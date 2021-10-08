FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $283.00 at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $297.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.
FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $222.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average of $281.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.