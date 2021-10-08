FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $283.00 at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $297.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $222.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average of $281.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.