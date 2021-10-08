Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) versus Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Financial Survey

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Points International and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -1.45% -8.17% -3.20% Farfetch -111.96% N/A -57.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Points International and Farfetch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $217.39 million 1.20 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -64.74 Farfetch $1.67 billion 7.77 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -3.77

Points International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Points International and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Farfetch 0 1 11 0 2.92

Points International presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.35%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Points International.

Summary

Farfetch beats Points International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

