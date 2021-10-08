Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLMN. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.05 million, a PE ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,037,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

