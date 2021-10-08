Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

FLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

