FairGame (FAIR) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $593,596.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

