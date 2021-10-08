Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 60,120 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,063,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.69. 319,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.13 and a 200 day moving average of $337.46. The firm has a market cap of $938.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

