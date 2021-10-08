F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

