eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. eXp World has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,221,980 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of eXp World by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.